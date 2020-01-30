Zimbabwe: MDC in Solidarity Rally for 'Chief' Ndiweni

30 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The MDC is planning a solidarity rally for ousted Ntabazinduna chief, Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni, NewZimbabwe.com has learnt.

Ndiweni is currently in the United Kingdom where he is set to undergo any eye operation.

The rally is jointly organised by the party's Matabeleland North and South, Bulawayo and Midlands provincial structures.

According to minutes of the party's inter-provincial meeting held in Bulawayo on 22 January 2020, the solidarity rally will be held in rural Ntabazinduna.

During the meeting, all provincial organising committees from the four provinces were tasked to mobilise party structures to attend the event. Provincial chairpersons were assigned to meet civil society organisations interested in preparing for the rally.

Contacted for comment, the party's Bulawayo provincial spokesperson, Swithern Chirowodza, confirmed the plan to hold a solidarity rally for the former traditional leader.

"Yes, it is true that we are planning a solidarity rally for our chief who was unfairly removed by the government. We strongly believe that Chief Ndiweni is being victimised for his support for diversity of views," said Chirowodza.

Last year, Ndiweni attended the MDC Alliance's congress in Gweru where he stole the limelight.

He was removed as chief by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in November last year with the president claiming his appointment was unprocedural.

Ndiweni is, however, challenging his removal at the High Court and the matter is yet to be heard.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

