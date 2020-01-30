South Africa: Time Is Running Out to Save Our Burning Planet - 2020 Is the Year for Action

analysis

The United Kingdom and Italy take over the presidency of COP in 2020 and are joint hosts of the 2020 COP26 talks on the climate crisis. Both countries recognise that time is running out and that the time for action is upon us.

In December 2019 in Madrid, the world met to address our shared climate crisis, at the latest "Conference of Parties" to the UN Framework on Climate Change - or COP. This annual gathering sees negotiations that aim to secure a future where global temperature rise will plateau below 2°C, as agreed in Paris in 2015. COP25, as the event was known, underlined again how hard it is to reach consensus on tackling what is the ultimate shared global challenge.

The United Kingdom, in partnership with Italy, takes over the reins as the next COP President and will host the next summit - COP26 - in Glasgow in November 2020. We will put climate change and protecting the environment at the heart of the multilateral agenda. And we need to remind ourselves why 2020 is so important in addressing climate change as a global priority.

Climate impacts are being felt now

South Africa is no stranger to climate...