Angola Signs Yona Park Management Agreement

Luanda — An agreement for shared management of the Iona National Park, in the province of Namibe, to guarantee its long-term protection, will be signed on Friday, between the Government of Angola, through the Ministry of the Environment, and African Park.

African Park is a non-profit conservation organization that takes full responsibility for the long-term rehabilitation and management of national parks in partnership with Governments and local communities.

According to the director-general of the National Institute of Biodiversity and Conservation Areas (INBAC), Aristofanes Pontes, who spoke on the sidelines of the workshop on "Work done by INBAC and its partners and perspectives for the period 2020/2022", the process is part of the management, rehabilitation and construction plan for the Iona National Park, in order to give greater investment to the park and conservation areas.

He mentioned that the choice of partner is due to its qualities and work performed in more than ten parks in Africa, with different ecosystems and characteristics.

He stressed that with the partnership, the Angolan Government will gain experience in managing parks, investments in a short period of time, capacities, knowledge, infrastructure, means, equipment, as well as being able to learn how the park should work as intended.