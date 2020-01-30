Africa: Ghana Slams Zim Sanctions

30 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Joseph Madzimure,

GHANA President Nana Akufo-Addo has called for the immediate removal of sanctions placed on Zimbabwe saying they are "unacceptable and unjustifiable" and hindering efforts to grow the country's economy.

The call comes as Zimbabwe's economy continues to be crippled by illegal sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.

Sadc and the African Union have stepped up the crusade against sanctions imposed by the US two decades ago.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking while receiving Zimbabwe's new Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Kufa Edward Chinoza at the Jubilee House in Accra, Ghana, this week.

"We will continue to call on our peers on the continent to do everything we can to see that the sanctions are lifted as soon as possible so that Zimbabwe will have the freedom to develop to its full potential.

"Hopefully, soon, rather than later, we all should hear the good news from the collective efforts of all the African people," President Akufo-Addo said.

He said the relations between Ghana and Zimbabwe should be situated in the context of looking forward to economic growth and development opportunities to be derived from the new African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

"I believe that Ghana and Zimbabwe can find a way to refurbish and recreate our economic relations and boost them. It's time we had a permanent joint relation between us, and I hope that in your (Ambassador Chinoza) time we can have that," he said.

He revealed that Ghana's commitment to Zimbabwe is non-negotiable.

"Our commitment to Zimbabwe are non-negotiable. I believe that we are fighting the same battle against poverty, so that we can develop a prosperous nation and have the dignity of African people very much within our quarters. So, we are very much determined," he said.

President Mnangagwa is on record saying that Zimbabwe is fed up with "illegal Western sanctions" and wants them to be removed unconditionally as soon as possible.

President Akufo-Addo congratulated Ambassador Chinoza on his appointment and wished him a successful tour of duty in Ghana.

He assured him the support of his government to make his stay in the country worthwhile, and further pledged Ghana's commitment to forge closer partnerships with Zimbabwe and to explore new areas of cooperation, particularly in trade and investment, to strengthen relations.

Ambassador Chinoza appealed to President Akufo-Addo to champion the cause to have the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West lifted.

"We hope Ghana will lead this campaign in the ECOWAS region. Ghana is no doubt noted for its big voice in supporting the removal of the sanctions on our country.

"My President and the Government of Zimbabwe really appreciate your support and we know because of our relations, that support will continue," he said.

He thanked President Akufo-Addo for the delegation led by former President Jerry Rawlings he sent to the funeral of the late former President Robert Mugabe in September last year.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
West Africa
Southern Africa
Business
External Relations
Africa
U.S., Canada and Africa
Ghana
Trade
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.