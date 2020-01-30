Africa: Ghana Slams Zim Sanctions

GHANA President Nana Akufo-Addo has called for the immediate removal of sanctions placed on Zimbabwe saying they are "unacceptable and unjustifiable" and hindering efforts to grow the country's economy.

The call comes as Zimbabwe's economy continues to be crippled by illegal sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.

Sadc and the African Union have stepped up the crusade against sanctions imposed by the US two decades ago.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking while receiving Zimbabwe's new Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Kufa Edward Chinoza at the Jubilee House in Accra, Ghana, this week.

"We will continue to call on our peers on the continent to do everything we can to see that the sanctions are lifted as soon as possible so that Zimbabwe will have the freedom to develop to its full potential.

"Hopefully, soon, rather than later, we all should hear the good news from the collective efforts of all the African people," President Akufo-Addo said.

He said the relations between Ghana and Zimbabwe should be situated in the context of looking forward to economic growth and development opportunities to be derived from the new African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

"I believe that Ghana and Zimbabwe can find a way to refurbish and recreate our economic relations and boost them. It's time we had a permanent joint relation between us, and I hope that in your (Ambassador Chinoza) time we can have that," he said.

He revealed that Ghana's commitment to Zimbabwe is non-negotiable.

"Our commitment to Zimbabwe are non-negotiable. I believe that we are fighting the same battle against poverty, so that we can develop a prosperous nation and have the dignity of African people very much within our quarters. So, we are very much determined," he said.

President Mnangagwa is on record saying that Zimbabwe is fed up with "illegal Western sanctions" and wants them to be removed unconditionally as soon as possible.

President Akufo-Addo congratulated Ambassador Chinoza on his appointment and wished him a successful tour of duty in Ghana.

He assured him the support of his government to make his stay in the country worthwhile, and further pledged Ghana's commitment to forge closer partnerships with Zimbabwe and to explore new areas of cooperation, particularly in trade and investment, to strengthen relations.

Ambassador Chinoza appealed to President Akufo-Addo to champion the cause to have the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West lifted.

"We hope Ghana will lead this campaign in the ECOWAS region. Ghana is no doubt noted for its big voice in supporting the removal of the sanctions on our country.

"My President and the Government of Zimbabwe really appreciate your support and we know because of our relations, that support will continue," he said.

He thanked President Akufo-Addo for the delegation led by former President Jerry Rawlings he sent to the funeral of the late former President Robert Mugabe in September last year.