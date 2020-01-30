Zimbabwe: Cabinet to Go Paperless

30 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Africa Moyo Deputy News Editor

Cabinet will next week go paperless, with Acting President Kembo Mohadi and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, familiarising with the process on Tuesday.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda and Head of e-Government Unit Mr Jacob Wekwete, presided over the induction process.

Dr Sibanda said steps were underway for Cabinet to move away from paper.

"The President said we should go paperless and what happened today (Tuesday) is a preparation towards that," said Dr Sibanda.

"We have some stakeholders who are assisting us to achieve this and we will give you more details at the appropriate time."

The e-Government programme is part of reforms to re-engineer, re-invigorate and modernise the public sector systems.

The implementation of the e-Government programme commenced in 2011 and remarkable progress has been made.

In its manifesto for the 2018 harmonised elections, Zanu PF promised to adopt modern technologies; upgrade and expand backbone and core networks, towers, base stations; establishing more information centres; establishing a new International Gateway; connecting all Government Ministries on optic fibres and networking central hospitals.

In December 2018, President Mnangagwa appointed former Africom chairperson Mr Wekwete, to head Zimbabwe's e-Government Unit in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Mr Wekwete, who holds qualifications in ICT and business administration, has previously served in the Ministry of Defence and the Office of President and Cabinet, as well as in various private sector institutions.

He has been instrumental in the development and rolling out of the national e-Government Agenda and the establishment of the Special Economic Zones in Zimbabwe.

Over the years, Mr Wekwete participated in several international committees on ICTs including the International Communications Union.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.