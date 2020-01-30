Zimbabwe: Byo Jittery Over Low Dam Levels

30 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Bulawayo Bureau

BULAWAYO Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni yesterday said dams that supply water to the city are 34 percent full.

Speaking during a day of prayer and thanksgiving at the Large City Hall, Cllr Mguni urged residents to continue using available water sparingly.

BCC recently indicated that it may be forced to decommission Lower Ncema Dam in the next three weeks if it did not receive significant inflows.

Last year, the city council decommissioned two of its main supply dams -- Umzingwane and Upper Ncema.

Cllr Mguni said the city had been experiencing water supply challenges since last year owing to a number of challenges, among them reduced rainfall.

"The city of Bulawayo is meeting to pray when our overall dam levels are at 34,75 percent. At the moment the local authority has already decommissioned two dams, that is, Umzingwane Dam and Upper Ncema. The other dam levels are as follows: Insiza Dam 37,71 percent, Inyankuni 51,72 percent, Lower Ncema 18,75 percent and Mtshabezi Dam 58,93 percent," said Cllr Mguni.

He urged Bulawayo residents to work closely with the city council in conserving the little water available as the city remains hopeful of heavy rains.

