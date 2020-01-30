Tanzania: State On High Alert Over Possible Locust Invasion

30 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Katare Mbashiru in Dodoma

THE government says it is well prepared to avert large swarms of desert locusts should they storm the country, as it has already procured 7,000 litres of pesticides aimed at fighting the fast-moving insects.

The Minister for Agriculture, Japhet Hasunga said on Wednesday that there was no cause for alarm as efforts were being made to control the swarms and safeguard people's livelihoods and food security and avert further worsening of the food crisis in the country.

So far, he insisted, there was no any suspected case of the insects that have caused havoc in the neighbouring Kenya, even as the government dispatched a team of experts from the ministry to Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Tanga and Mara regions which borders Kenya.

Desert locusts that have been causing havoc in the east and Horn of African region are likely to move to Uganda, South Sudan and southwest Ethiopia, a senior official at the Desert Locust Control Organisation (DLCO) said last week.

"The DLCO and its partners are well equipped with pesticides and aircraft ready to manage the fast-moving insects," said DLO Director General, Spephen Njoka.

The Agriculture minister said that Tanzania was a member of both DLO and the International Red Locust Control for Central and Southern Africa (IRLCO-CSA) and that it was paying all statutory fees, meaning, in case of any disaster of the insects in the country, the two organisations were offering financial and material support to avert any crisis.

In addition to the purchase of 7,000 litres of pesticides for spraying, the ministry had already requested responsible authorities within the government to request for an aircraft from SADC member states to manage the insects should they appear.

Usually spraying is done by a special aircraft which flies far above in order to avoid destruction of crops.

Mr Hasunga said in disaster preparedness, already, the government had also trained relevant government officials in order to equip them with relevant knowledge on how to avert crisis.

The government asked all residents and other stakeholders to volunteer information in case of any indicators of the desert locusts in order to ensure that food security in the country is maintained.

According to experts, large swarms of desert locusts continue to destroy crops and pastures across parts of Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya.

Desert locusts that have been causing havoc in the east and Horn of African region are likely to move to Uganda, South Sudan and southwest Ethiopia, a senior official at the Desert Locust Control Organisation (DLCO) said last Friday

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Environment
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.