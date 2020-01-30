Tanzania: Government Castigates Prophets of Doom

THE government has revealed that the World Bank will soon approve US dollars 500 million (about 1.15trl/-) education loan as it castigated prophets of doom over their treacherous, parochialistic and irreverent attitude.

Lately, a group of unpatriotic Tanzanians and ill-wishers instigated tenuous and despairing campaigns to stop the global lender from granting the funds to the East African nation.

However, the international financial institution has already put it clear that Tanzania convinced the bank that the benefits of the loan overshadow issues raised by those opposing the plan.

The government on Wednesday passionately offered a piece of advice to all Tanzanians regardless of their religious, tribe and political affiliations to observe patriotism and put national interest ahead of everything.

The Minister for Education, Science and Technology Prof Joyce Ndalichako hinted that the fund will be channeled to Secondary Education Quality Improvement Programme (SEQUIP) and is billed to benefit more than six million children in the next five years.

In a speech just minutes after swearing in new envoys on Monday, President John Magufuli said Tanzanians should not heed to doom-mongers.

The president said any campaign by the activists to try to block the World Bank from issuing the loan should be ignored hinting that the bank was very much aware of the government's plan.

He noted that there will always be perennial prophets of doom and unwarranted critics but remained upbeat over his government's chosen path towards socio-economic development.

Similarly, Foreign Affairs Minister Prof Palamagamba Kabudi dismissed the claims and fears advanced by those describing themselves as activists, putting it clear that the government was committed to providing education opportunities to its entire people, including the disadvantaged girls through alternative paths.

This means, if the World Bank considered the so called activists' preposterous argument millions of poor Tanzanian children would miss their fundamental right of getting education.

Prof Ndalichako, who was speaking during her tour of Msalato Girls Secondary School, was optimistic that the board of the global financial body would soon approve the crucial project.

"The project will benefit boys and girls, with special focus on expanding access to education for the most vulnerable children," stressed Prof Ndalichako.

The minister claimed it was absurdity of the highest level learning that some people appealed to the World Bank to suspend issuing the loan which is basically for funding education ---and will eventually benefit their children and relatives.

Highlighting the importance of the project, Prof Ndalichako said it will help to meet the urgent needs of children and fulfill the government commitments under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The minister said the project provides for an opportunity to focus on quality, revealing that government conducted study and came up with the priorities by engaging the civil society organisations and other stakeholders.

She said the project will address challenges in the sector by ensuring students stay in schools longer through a roll-out of gender sensitive environments and safe schools programmes.

Moreover, it intends to support students who drop out to access recognized, quality Alternative Education Pathways as well as increasing the number and quality of secondary schools through construction of new schools closer to communities and ensure they are equipped with a minimum package of infrastructure, teachers, textbooks and learning materials.

The project will also cater to roll out innovative digital technology to alleviate the learning crisis in core subjects and prepare students for further education and skills development.