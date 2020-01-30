Tanzania: Death Toll Rises As Downpour Wrecks Lindi

MORE than ten people have been killed and over 4,000 others left homeless due to ongoing torrential rains that have caused floods in parts of Lindi region.

The downpour which started early this week has wreaked havoc in the southern region, cutting off dozens of homes. Rescue teams said on Wednesday they have responded to dozens of calls from people seeking help with flooded homes and streets.

Lindi Regional Commissioner, Mr Godfrey Zambi, said yesterday that four victims were from Kilwa district, two from Ruangwa, one in Lindi and another one was reported in Liwale.

No fatalities had been reported from Nachingwea as of yesterday, the regional commissioner stated.

"But the death toll may go up as still we have reports of people gone missing and are yet to be located, we are waiting for the confirmation," he said.

He noted that emergency teams at district and regional levels are doing their best to rescue people from flooded areas with reports claiming that over 1000 people were safely evacuated from flood-stricken villages.

Those who have been evacuated in Kilwa district are kept in a temporary shelter camp in one of the primary schools in the area, the RC said.

Mr Zambi who was accompanied by the Commissioner of Operations and Training from Police Force Headquarters, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Liberatus Sabas said the victims are in dire need of food, medicine, cloth and other first aid services.

He appealed to Tanzanians and other well-wishers to lend support to their fellow Tanzanians in Lindi as the situation there is critical.

"I have never seen a situation like this in Lindi," said Mr Zambi. "While the government is doing its part, good Samaritans are also invited to help our fellow citizens," he appealed.

According to the RC, the disaster management team from Prime Minister's Office was on its way to Kilwa district to beef up the rescue operation.

He said he believes that the disaster management team will provide some humanitarian aid including tents and blankets but insisted still more donations are needed as the number of victims is high.

The rescue team in the region is comprised of personnel from Fire and Rescue Brigade, Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF), police force, regional and district safety and security committee as well as an auxiliary force.

Speaking shortly after visiting the affected areas, DCP Sabas said the evacuation team has all the needed equipment for such operations and was optimistic of preventing more effects.

"There are enough boats from Fire and Rescue Brigade and other from the TPDF, and one on standby, I would like to assure that everything is in place, security forces in-here will also ensure the safety of people and their properties," the senior police officer said.

DCP Sabas added that a sufficient number of police officers and other security personnel have been dispatched to all affected areas to maintain safety and security as well as evacuate those who are still held captive by surging waters.

Apart from causing dozens of deaths, the floods have also washed away some of the houses, damaged road infrastructure, farms, and killed number of livestock.

Most affected villages include Njinjo, Mitole, Matandu, Luhaka, Kikole, Makangasa and Kipindimbi.

Rescued victims have found a temporary shelter at Kipindimbi primary school as the government looks for alternative accommodation.