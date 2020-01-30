Somalia: Diarrhea Kills 15 People in Central Somalia

29 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

An outbreak of acute watery diarrhea has killed 15 people in Somalia's central region of Hiraan, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

HirShabelle State health minister Abdi Mo'alim Mohamed told reporters that acute watery diarrhea broke out in BeledWeyne town causing deaths.

"Acute Watery Diarrhoea killed up to 15 people mainly kids with more than 60 other people suffering from the disease," Mohamed said.

The minister also appealed to humanitarian agencies to deliver assistance to the region.

"We are in shortage of medical equipment, hence we appeal to the international and local humanitarian agencies to help the victims in the region," he added.

Medical sources also said the number of patients was increasing by the day.

"From Friday up to date, more than 65 people have been admitted to the hospital coming from distant areas of the region and the hospital is overcrowded with patients," Abdul Halim, director of the main hospital in Beledweyne town told journalists.

The outbreak follows major flooding in Beledweyne in November 2019, which displaced over 300,000 people.

According to the UN, up to 85 percent of the town was submerged in water after Shabelle River breached its banks.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.