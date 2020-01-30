Somalia: Diarrhea Kills 15 People in Central Somalia

An outbreak of acute watery diarrhea has killed 15 people in Somalia's central region of Hiraan, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

HirShabelle State health minister Abdi Mo'alim Mohamed told reporters that acute watery diarrhea broke out in BeledWeyne town causing deaths.

"Acute Watery Diarrhoea killed up to 15 people mainly kids with more than 60 other people suffering from the disease," Mohamed said.

The minister also appealed to humanitarian agencies to deliver assistance to the region.

"We are in shortage of medical equipment, hence we appeal to the international and local humanitarian agencies to help the victims in the region," he added.

Medical sources also said the number of patients was increasing by the day.

"From Friday up to date, more than 65 people have been admitted to the hospital coming from distant areas of the region and the hospital is overcrowded with patients," Abdul Halim, director of the main hospital in Beledweyne town told journalists.

The outbreak follows major flooding in Beledweyne in November 2019, which displaced over 300,000 people.

According to the UN, up to 85 percent of the town was submerged in water after Shabelle River breached its banks.