Somalia: Somali Senate Condemn U.S. Mideast Peace Plan

29 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia's upper legislative house on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the so-called "deal of the century" floated by U.S. President Donald Trump for the Middle East.

On Twitter, Senator Ilyas Ali Hassan announced that the chamber voted for the resolution against Trump's proposal, which he said: "claims non-existence" of Palestine.

"The house condemned the deal and voted on a resolution against it and we are not going to accept any deal which compromises the Palestinians' rights to have a state with Jerusalem as its capital," Ilyas told Anadolu Agency.

On Tuesday, Trump released his oft-delayed plan to end the Israel-Palestine dispute in the White House where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was present, whereas Palestinian authorities were not represented. During the news conference, Trump referred to Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital."

Several groups and countries, including Palestine and Turkey, have condemned the so-called peace plan.

