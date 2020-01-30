Sudan: Council of Ministers Approves Law Bills

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers approved at its regular meeting today, Wednesday, chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk, a number of law bills, after the council made some amendments in them.

Minister of Culture and Information Faisal Mohamed Salih, the spokesman of the government, pointed out in a press statement that the bills included the Higher Council for Haj and Ummrah Act and Act on Cancellation of the National Council for Zikr and Zakireen, which were presented by the Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments.

The approved bills of laws also included Human Rights Commission Act, Commission on Combating Corruption Act and Transitional Justice Commission Act, which are among the commissions cited by the Constitutional Document.

This is besides Acts of Peace Commission and Public Prosecution, 2020 amendments and the Miscellaneous Amendments Act that introduces amendments on a number of laws such as the Criminal Law, the Press Act, 2009, National Security Act, Political Parties, Professional Associations and the voluntary work organizations, explaining that the amendments aim at removing articles restricting freedoms.