Sudan: University of the Holly Quran Reassures On Envoys in China

Khartoum — Chancellor of the University of the Holy Qur'an and Islamic Sciences, Prof, Omar Al-Sayed Wadbadbar, directed the Secretariat for Scientific Affairs to follow up the situations of the University's envoys in Wuhan, China, and to check on their health conditions and help them with all necessary requirements..

Secretary of Scientific Affairs, Dr. Mohammad Hassan Salem, communicated with Prof.

Mohammad Al-Fateh Othman Abdul Salam, in (Wuhan) , in the State of China, who assured him of their conditions, affirming that they are well and they follow the instructions issued by the Chinese authorities.