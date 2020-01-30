Sudan: University of the Holly Quran Reassures On Envoys in China

29 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chancellor of the University of the Holy Qur'an and Islamic Sciences, Prof, Omar Al-Sayed Wadbadbar, directed the Secretariat for Scientific Affairs to follow up the situations of the University's envoys in Wuhan, China, and to check on their health conditions and help them with all necessary requirements..

Secretary of Scientific Affairs, Dr. Mohammad Hassan Salem, communicated with Prof.

Mohammad Al-Fateh Othman Abdul Salam, in (Wuhan) , in the State of China, who assured him of their conditions, affirming that they are well and they follow the instructions issued by the Chinese authorities.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Education
Religion
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.