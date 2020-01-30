Sudan: Southern Gezira Citizens Commend Signing of Central Track Agreement

Medani — The citizens of Southern Gezira Locality, Gezira State, have commended the signing of the Central Track Agreement, hailing the efforts of the leaderships of the Revolutionary Front-Central Track in reflecting the issues of the citizens of the area.

This came in a briefing meeting organized by the preparatory committee of the central track here today, Wednesday, for the citizens of Southern Gezira Locality under the motto (Peace-Development-Construction) in the presence of the Executive Director of the Locality, Osama Al-Sammani Al-Tayeb, members of the delegation to the peace negotiations in Juba and leaders of the community and farmers.

Member of the negotiating delegation Ali Babiker, addressing the meeting, hailed the martyrs of freedom, affirming commitment to boosting peace, unity of ranks and serving the citizens.

On his part, member of the negotiating delegation Mohamed Al-Amin Abu-Ghanaia, gave a detailed briefing on the axes of the negotiations, affirming their concern with issues and rights of the citizens.