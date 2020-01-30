Sudan: Southern Gezira Citizens Commend Signing of Central Track Agreement

29 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Medani — The citizens of Southern Gezira Locality, Gezira State, have commended the signing of the Central Track Agreement, hailing the efforts of the leaderships of the Revolutionary Front-Central Track in reflecting the issues of the citizens of the area.

This came in a briefing meeting organized by the preparatory committee of the central track here today, Wednesday, for the citizens of Southern Gezira Locality under the motto (Peace-Development-Construction) in the presence of the Executive Director of the Locality, Osama Al-Sammani Al-Tayeb, members of the delegation to the peace negotiations in Juba and leaders of the community and farmers.

Member of the negotiating delegation Ali Babiker, addressing the meeting, hailed the martyrs of freedom, affirming commitment to boosting peace, unity of ranks and serving the citizens.

On his part, member of the negotiating delegation Mohamed Al-Amin Abu-Ghanaia, gave a detailed briefing on the axes of the negotiations, affirming their concern with issues and rights of the citizens.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.