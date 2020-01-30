Cameroon: United Nations Reform Agenda - Diplomats Harmonise Views

This was during an audience at the Ministry of External Relations accorded by Minister Felix Mbayu on January 28, 2020.

The Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Félix Mbayu on January 28, 2020 granted an audience to the Italian Ambassador to Cameroon, Marco Romiti with whom he exchanged views on how best to meet African interest at the United Nations Reform Agenda. He was accompanied to the audience by the Spanish, Korean and Turkish Ambassadors, and the Canadian High Commissioner to Cameroon.

Speaking to the press after the audience, he stated that Italy is the focal point of the group "Uniting for Census" which has a special position as far as the reform of the Security Council of the UN is concerned. "It is a position that would like for this reform to become more transparent, accountable and create a condition for a more effective and efficient Security Council. This is why we are against the creation of new permanent seat but we would prefer rather to create some longer term non-permanent seats and a twoyear more term for permanent seats," he said, adding they would like for more African representation. "In general, we will like that Africa is more represented. We consider that certain aspirations of the African group are completely legitimate," he added. Going by him, they prefer for the reform to push through following consensus steps. Marco Romiti said they would avoid pressure which could rather create a controversial situation. "This is our general approach on the reform and we will like to share this position with the Ministry of External Relations," he stated.

Minister Mbayu later received the Turkish Ambassador to Cameroon, Ayse Saraç during which both personalities reviewed bilateral cooperation and discussed on the upcoming Turkey-Africa Summit.