Cameroon: Rigobert Song - the Emblematic Captain

His enormous experience in the national team was very instrumental especially at the defense.

Many saw him as a soccer warrior, others a football mania. Rigobert Song is one of the finest centre defender Cameroon has ever had. His romance with the Cameroon national team began in 1993 during a friendly encounter against Mexico. A few months later, he was part of the Lions expedition to the 1994 FIFA World Cup tournament in the United States of America.

At the age of 17, Rigobert was capable of keeping many spirited attackers at bay. Reason why he was for nearly two decades considered a very key player for the Cameroon national team having helped Cameroon lift the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations co-hosted by Nigeria. Despite missing a penalty during the 2002 AFCON finals against Senegal, the emblematic captain of the national team played a very big role in propelling the Indomitable Lions to victory. This is more evident by the fact that he was voted among the best eleven of the tournament. Before quitting the arena, the 44-year-old son of Nkinglicock in the Littoral Region left an impressive soccer record for the young to emulate. After 89 caps with the national team "Manyan" scored three goals, was first starter for 86 matches, had twelve yellow and two red cards.