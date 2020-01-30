Cameroon: Marc Vivien Foe - Midfield Maestro Forever

29 January 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The polyvalent player defended his country until death took him off action.

He was the control tower of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon. His presence in and out of the field was a plus to his team mates and coaches. Born on the 1st of May 1975 in Nkolo, the Centre Region, Marc Vivien Foe popularly known by friends as "Marco" began his rich soccer journey with the national team in 1993 while still a local player, before tasting the nectar of professional soccer a year later. The 1.9 m imposing defensive midfielder was part of the Cameroon National team during the 1994 World Cup in the United States of America. With 62 appearances for his country and 8 goals scored, the soft spoken midfielder was one of the main architects of Cameroon's victory at the 2002 African Nations Cup in Mali. Despite playing as defensive midfielder, he gave incessant support to the attackers up front reason why during the semi-final encounter against host country Mali, he was on hand to dash the Malians hopes of coming back into the game by netting the third goal. His departure a year later during the 2003 FIFA Confederations Cup semi-finals against Columbia, came as a very big shock to the entire nation that has still not recovered seventeen years after.

