Eritrea: Urge for Enhanced Awareness On Coronavirus

Asmara — The Ministry of Heath urges citizens to enhance awareness on the Novel Coronavirus that was detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in 2019 and that is spreading into many countries.

Speaking to Erina, Dr. Andebrhan Tesfatsion said that the Coronavirus causes severe acute respiratory infection and there is no specific cure or vaccine. Dr. Andebrhan indicated that the common symptoms of the disease are headache, malaise, runny nose, cough or sore throat and muscle pain among others.

Pointing out that the virus could be transmitted from person to person through coughing and human contact, Dr. Andebrahan advises people to frequently clean hands by alcohol or soap and water, cover mouth and nose while sneezing as well as other means that could prevent the virus from infecting.

According to report, Dr. Andebrhan said that the virus within two weeks has been detected in the US, Australia, France, Canada, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam and Germany. Dr. Andebrahan went on to say that according to report from the Ministry of Health of Ethiopia, five Ethiopians suspected of being infected by Coronavirus have been placed in isolation.

Dr. Andebrhan also indicated that the Ministry of Health in cooperation with partners is conducting rigorous screening on passengers at the Asmara International Airport, has established quarantine center at Villaggio Community Hospital and is advising nationals that are in China for various reasons to contact the Eritrean Embassy in that country.