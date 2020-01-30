Eritrea: Meeting On Environmental Sanitation

29 January 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Hagaz — A meeting on the significance of increased awareness of the public on environmental sanitation was conducted in Hagaz sub-zone on 27 January.

At the meeting extensive discussion was made on the importance of introducing latrines in ensuring the health of the society as well as on malaria and means of controlling it.

Indicating on the importance of introducing community based environmental sanitation program in ensuring the health of the society, Mr. Musie Gebrehiwet, head of Environmental Sanitation in the sub-zone, said that 52 out of the 61 villages in the sub-zone have introduced latrines.

Pointing out that clean water and food, ensuring environmental sanitation as well as personal cleanliness could prevent 80% of communicable diseases, Mr. Musie called on area administrators and concerned bodies to reinforce participation in awareness raising programs being conducted.

Noting on the significance of village regroupings in ensuring environmental sanitation, Mr. Teklehaimanot Musael, managing director in the sub-zone, called for strengthening participation in the implementation of the charted out development drives.

The meeting was attended by administrators of the 15 administrative areas in the sub-zone, religious leaders, representatives of Assembly and national associations and others.

