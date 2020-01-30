Zimbabwe/Tunisia: FC Platinum Off to Tunisia

FC Platinum left for Tunisia yesterday to complete business in this year's edition of the CAF Champions League with a battle against giants Etoile du Sahel.

The platinum miners are scheduled to clash with Etoile on Saturday night.

Kick off is 9pm.

However, the Zimbabweans, who anchor the group going into the final round of matches with one point from five games, are only playing for their pride.

Before departure yesterday, the platinum miners indicated they will battle to salvage their dented pride and play for the Zimbabwean flag.

They are still hunting for their first win in the group that also has perennial campaigners in Sudanese giants, Al Hilal, and record eight-time winners Al Ahly of Egypt.

FC Platinum know they have a game on their hands after the Tunisians flexed their muscles in the first leg which they won 3-0 at Barbourfields.

Etoile stand on the verge of qualifying to the quarter-finals but they still need maximum points to secure a berth after tying on nine points with third-placed Al Hilal, who face group leaders Al Ahly this weekend.

FC Platinum are scheduled to arrive in Tunis shortly before lunch today after a gruelling 18-hour journey that takes them via Dubai.

They train tonight and tomorrow at exactly 9pm.

At least, they have two days to acclimatise to the cold conditions they expect to encounter in Tunis at this time of the year. The arrival of Dutchman Pieter Hendrik de Jongh has given the platinum miners some experience in their technical department.

But, after showing some promise in the 1-1 home draw with Al Ahly, they fell to a disappointing 0-1 home defeat to Al Hilal of Sudan in their last game.

They reached the group stage, for the first time, during the 2018/2019 transitional season which came immediately after the 2018 edition.

But they finished win-less in a group that included South African giants Orlando Pirates, Horoya of Guinea and eventual champions Esperance of Tunisia.