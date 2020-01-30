Sudan: Human Rights Activists Register Violence

Khartoum — A report issued by a group that calls itself the El Motalbiya (The Claim) registered human rights violations, violence and crimes in Sundan in the last three months of 2019. The report lists 17 cases of murder, rape, arrest, assault and theft in the states of Darfur alone.

El Motalbiya's report accuses "hidden hands of feeding sedition in Port Sudan".

It pointed to "negligence" in facing the Ethiopian shifta (bandits, gunmen, rebels) and its repeated attacks on El Fashaga in El Gedaref.

The report shows that attacks by regular forces on people in the countryside of Kassala state increased. It points to problems with regard to mining in South Kordofan.

The report warns against an outbreak of new conflicts in Blue Nile state over the question whether land will be used by farmers, herders or for the exploitation of mineral resources. The state should regulate land use to prevent disputes between farmers and herders, the report claims.

The armed conflicts in Sudan, the report says, are either caused by local actors fighting over resources, or are conflicts between local communities and 'Khartoum'.

El Motalbiya calls for a programme to disarm tribal militias. It wants to fundamentally reform the regular forces, so that it can no longer influence political decisions. It also seeks to put an end to the armed forces' economic, commercial and investment activities.

It stresses the responsibilities of the state to provide equitable access to resources for all.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.