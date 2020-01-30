Cameroon: CHAN 2020/Afcon 2021 - Var Announced for Continental Competitions

29 January 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

A meeting between the communication committee of COCAN and the company Optimum took place in Yaounde on Monday January 27, 2020.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology will be used during the upcoming Total African Nations Championship (CHAN 2020) and the 2021 Total Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Ariel Kindengue, Technical Director of the company, Optimum, made the announcement during a meeting with the communication committee of CHAN 2020/COCAN 2021 on Monday January 27, 2020. The meeting was chaired by the President of the Communications Committee Abel Mbengue. The purpose of the meeting was for the officials of Optimum to clarify the CHAN/COCAN members on the steps taken to improve on media space during the two competitions. Ariel Kindengue said the enterprise Optimum is in charge of preparing media space for the CHAN 2020 and 2021 AFCON competitions. He said preparing means improving on those spaces and put in place all the necessary platforms to facilitate media work during the two competitions. He assured that work has already been completed as far as planning of all the media space is concerned and all the studies have been carried out. He said as from next week work will begin with the planning of the different platforms. He said the company Optimum will work in all the games venues; four CHAN and seven for AFCON 2021. Ariel Kindengue said the goal is that each stadium will have all the necessary equipment for communication. He also promised that the Optimum will meet the exigencies of CAF. "In terms of technology we will go beyond what was done in Moscow 2018," he said. He called on the committee members to facilitate work for them at the level of the administration. Concerning working space for journalists, Ariel Kindengue said technically speaking Optimum is capable of meeting any challenges.

