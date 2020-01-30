Liberia: EPA, Partners Launch 'Climate Saturday'

-- Urge locals to help fight against climate change

A weekly initiative intended to create robust awareness about the impacts of climate change amongst Liberians, especially residents along the coastline, has been launched in Monrovia.

The initiative, known as 'Climate Saturday,' was organized by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in collaboration with the Liberian Youth Environmental Secretariat (YES), the Youth Climate Change Initiative-Liberia (YCCI) and the West African Youth Network-Liberia support from the World Bank Country Office.

The Climate Saturday was launched over the weekend at a day-long event held with residents of Banjor in Virginia Township--around the Hotel Africa and the Unity Conference Center properties that are being swept away by the Atlantic Ocean.

The issues of the crippling effects of climate change were highlighted during the launch with the residents.

The project Focal Point of the Action Empowerment (ACE), Teddy P. Taylor, said Climate Saturday is a new platform aimed at promoting a climate-smart and sensitive generation to boost the effort in creating awareness on the growing effects of climate change.

Mr. Taylor said Climate Saturday will be a monthly event bringing together community members to discuss issues bordering on climate change and the environment.

He added that the event is in line with Action for Climate Empowerment (ACE), a term adopted by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) which seeks to empower all members of society to engage in climate action, through education, training, public awareness, public participation, public access to information, and international cooperation on climate-related issues.

World Bank Liberia Country Manager, Dr. Khwima Nthara said with support to the platform, it will create a climate-friendly and smart generation through creative dialogues and innovations.

"This will play a significant role in changing the mindsets of the people on the significance of protecting the environment," he said.

"Climate Change poses significant risks to Liberia in reaching its goals for sustainable development and climate action. Strong polices and their implementation will be key to building enabling and transformative institutions necessary to protect the people of Liberia from sea level rise and other climate impacts. In turn, this will help reduce hunger, poverty and boost shared prosperity," he stated.

Giving the impact of climate change on the sustainability of development, Dr. Nthara called on young people to be at the center of discussions on climate change and the environment.

The WB Manager lauded the EPA for the 'fantastic job' in making sure that every stakeholder is involved in the discussions centered on climate change, and pledged the World Bank's commitment to addressing ACE issues which focus on the six priorities areas.

The implementation of these six priorities areas, he asserted, have been identified as the pivotal factor for everyone to understand and participate in solving the complex challenges presented by climate change.

He further emphasized that the importance of Action for Climate Empowerment is reflected in other international frameworks such the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Global Action Program for Education for Sustainable Development and other instruments which the World Bank is fully supporting.

He lauded the EPA and the organizations for the launch of 'Climate Saturday' which will serve as a unique platforms that will educate, sensitize and create awareness about key climate change issues and its growing effects on Liberia and the world at large.