Kenya: Floods Hit Maasai Mara Lodges

30 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Sayagie

More than ten lodges and camps in Maasai Mara have been marooned by flood water after Talek River broke its banks Wednesday night amid ongoing heavy downpour in Narok county.

Some of the submerged hotels are Mara Leisure Camp, Base Camp, Mara Acacia, Azure lodge, Olesaiki, River Side, crocodile and Mara Eden.

A Nation journalist, Paul Letiwa, who was on an assignment is among those stuck at Tipilikwani Camp in Takek, Narok West Sub county.

Various items in the luxury lodge including beds, tents, computers and documents were submerged while others were swept away.

Scores of tourists and locals affected are yet to be rescued.

More to follow.

