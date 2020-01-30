Gambia: Govt Reacts to Supreme Court Decision in the Case of Ya Kumba Jaiteh Vs Attorney General

29 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Government of The Gambia, through the Attorney General's Chambers and Ministry of Justice, on Wednesday said it has taken note of the Decision of the Supreme Court in the case of Ya Kumba Jaiteh vs Clerk of the National Assembly & Others delivered on 28 January 2020.

The Government said it wishes to further assure the general public that notwithstanding its disappointment, it will fully comply with the Supreme Court's Decision with immediate effect.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Justice reads: "This is the position expected of a Government that is committed to respect for the rule of law and democracy. It demonstrates that no matter our individual opinions or divergent views especially on matters of national interest, we are all subject to the law and that no person or groups of persons are above the law."

It adds: "Decisions like these were unthinkable only three years ago and it goes to reinforce the extent to which the independence of our judiciary has come in this short period of time under this administration. The Government therefore calls upon everyone in this country to be law abiding and to make use of democratic processes, including the courts, to address their grievances."

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Single Currency Plans for East African Community Under Way
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.