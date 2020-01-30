Gambia: Govt Reacts to Supreme Court Decision in the Case of Ya Kumba Jaiteh Vs Attorney General

The Government of The Gambia, through the Attorney General's Chambers and Ministry of Justice, on Wednesday said it has taken note of the Decision of the Supreme Court in the case of Ya Kumba Jaiteh vs Clerk of the National Assembly & Others delivered on 28 January 2020.

The Government said it wishes to further assure the general public that notwithstanding its disappointment, it will fully comply with the Supreme Court's Decision with immediate effect.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Justice reads: "This is the position expected of a Government that is committed to respect for the rule of law and democracy. It demonstrates that no matter our individual opinions or divergent views especially on matters of national interest, we are all subject to the law and that no person or groups of persons are above the law."

It adds: "Decisions like these were unthinkable only three years ago and it goes to reinforce the extent to which the independence of our judiciary has come in this short period of time under this administration. The Government therefore calls upon everyone in this country to be law abiding and to make use of democratic processes, including the courts, to address their grievances."