Gambia: GPU Welcomes Release of Journalists, Calls for Re-Opening of Radio Stations

The Gambia Press Union (GPU) welcomes the release of the four journalists arrested and detained by the police.

Pa Modou Bojang of Home Digital FM and Gibbi Jallow, Ebrima Jallow and Madiou Jallow all of King FM were arrested on Sunday. They spent two nights in communicado - without access to family or legal representation - at various police cells.

The two radio managers and two reporters have been granted bail this afternoon after more than five hours of negotiations between the GPU and the government authorities.

Meanwhile, the two radio stations - King FM and Home Digital FM - remain shut down. Armed personnel of the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) from the Gambia Police Force (GPF) are stationed at the premises of radio stations, restricting access by staff.

The GPU President, Mr Sheriff Bojang Jr. said: "The continuous closure of the two radio stations is an attack on press freedom and a blatant disregard for the rule of law by the government.

The GPU therefore calls on the Inspector General of the Police (IGP) to immediately withdraw his men from the illegal occupation of the media outlets. We also renew our call for the government to lift the unlawful ban on the radio stations.

To the Gambia media, we appreciate your sense of solidarity and urge you to remain steadfast in the exercise of your constitutional duty to inform the public and to hold the government accountable to the public.