Gambia: GPU Welcomes Release of Journalists, Calls for Re-Opening of Radio Stations

29 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Gambia Press Union (GPU) welcomes the release of the four journalists arrested and detained by the police.

Pa Modou Bojang of Home Digital FM and Gibbi Jallow, Ebrima Jallow and Madiou Jallow all of King FM were arrested on Sunday. They spent two nights in communicado - without access to family or legal representation - at various police cells.

The two radio managers and two reporters have been granted bail this afternoon after more than five hours of negotiations between the GPU and the government authorities.

Meanwhile, the two radio stations - King FM and Home Digital FM - remain shut down. Armed personnel of the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) from the Gambia Police Force (GPF) are stationed at the premises of radio stations, restricting access by staff.

The GPU President, Mr Sheriff Bojang Jr. said: "The continuous closure of the two radio stations is an attack on press freedom and a blatant disregard for the rule of law by the government.

The GPU therefore calls on the Inspector General of the Police (IGP) to immediately withdraw his men from the illegal occupation of the media outlets. We also renew our call for the government to lift the unlawful ban on the radio stations.

To the Gambia media, we appreciate your sense of solidarity and urge you to remain steadfast in the exercise of your constitutional duty to inform the public and to hold the government accountable to the public.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Single Currency Plans for East African Community Under Way
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.