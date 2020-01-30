South Africa: Schietekat Eyes More Limpopo Success

Modimolle — The Limpopo Championship co-sanctioned with the European Challenge Tour returns to Euphoria Golf and Lifestyle Estate while also making its debut at Koro Creek Bushveld Golf Estate, and Sunshine Tour player Neil Schietekat says he can't wait to get going when the tournament tees off on Thursday.

"I've played well here (Euphoria) and last year I think I was there and about, finished top 10, I think," said Schietekat ahead of the second edition of this championship.

"I like it here. I've done well here in the Vodacom Origins events and I've always played half-decently around here so I'm excited for the week."

He came in in a share of ninth in the inaugural tournament here and he knows what aspects of one's game should be on song in order to score well around the Euphoria layout.

"Here, you've got to drive it very well," he says. "Because it's a long golf course, you don't really have many opportunities for birdie, so when you do get a birdie opportunity, you make those putts or you will be punished. I presume that's what I've done in the past couple of years. My putter has been a bit quiet over the last couple of weeks though but I'm excited to get it warmed up this week."

The second edition of the Limpopo Championship is among the three Sunshine Tour events which are now set to be co-sanctioned with the Challenge Tour - with the Cape Town Open and the Dimension Data Pro-Am being the others - and Limpopo Tourism Chief Executive Officer, Sonto Ndlovu, is just as excited as the players are for this tournament.

"It's bigger and better," she says. "The partnership with the Challenge Tour is massive. Most of these players have never been to Limpopo and this is their opportunity to enjoy what we have to offer. So, we are excited to have such a big field this year and we know that they will all enjoy our province."

Making this event even bigger, the final two rounds will be streamed live on the Sunshine Tour Facebook page om Saturday and Sunday.

Times will be confirmed.

