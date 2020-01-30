Gambia: Turkish Club Break Relations With Gambia's Sanneh

Turkish Super Lig outfit Gotzepe have broken ties with Gambia's Bubacarr Sanneh.

The scorpion has been allowed to return to his parent club Anderlecht of Belgium after failing to break into the team's first-team line up.

The Bundung-born has made just paltry appearances coming in the form of two outings in the domestic championship, occasions of which he started.

Gotzepe yesterday afternoon wished the 25-year-old well in his future endeavours having already made public he is no longer in their pay books.

The centre-back is also a surplus to requirements at Anderlecht under Vincent Kompany and added to his bulky situation is his failure to get regular playing minute which precipitated abortion of his loan at Gotzepe.

As per mandatory contract clauses, Sanneh is back at Anderlecht but is considered peripheral in the current team and hence has not been fielded as his representatives' iron out another loan move for him.

Brondby including his former club Midtjyland -both from Denmark's Premier League - have shown interest particularly in the former player, but the wages the Gambian is on forced the sides to give any recruitment of the West African a rethink.

An expensive buy last year, Anderlecht appear to be counting losses on him but are willing to have the 25-year-old shipped out on loan again in the hope to rekindle his fading form.

KV Oosteende are the sole side this minute willing to chance on the Scorpion with talks already reported to be at an advanced stage.