Gambia: Real De Banjul Brought Flat Back Down to Earth

29 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Real de Banjul yesterday night got tamed in the most brutal of fashions, losing 2-0 to Waa Banjul.

It was a meeting dubbed tricky but Real de Banjul were tipped to come of the duel at least unscathed.

However, what occurred yesterday evening sort of defied expectations, with Waa Banjul emerging triumphant, delivering the erstwhile league champions their first defeat of the new league term.

In what was day seven for Real and eight for Waa Banjul, the latter picked the lead in the early minutes of the first-half as Real battled to come out of their stupor.

The second-half resumed with some flashes of brilliance on the path of Real but Waa Banjul stood resolute and plundered in a second goal just before goalkeeper Ebrima Jarjue for Real got sent off.

The All Whites looked bemused at this stage exhausting their luck bag as Waa Banjul remained resolute at the back holding onto their lead to end of time.

The win means they've gone join-top of the standings on fourteen points with Gamtel who yesterday pulled blanks (goalless) with Fortune Football Club.

