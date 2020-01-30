Gambia: Eight Members of 3 Years Jotna Face 3 Criminal Charges

The Gambia Police Force have on Wednesday pressed 3 criminal charges against 8 members of the 3 Years Jotna movement.

The accused persons are; Abdou Njie, the chairman of the movement, Ebrima Kitim Jarju, Sheriffo Sonko, Hagi Suwaneh (the spokesperson), Fanta Mballow, Karim Touray, Yankuba Darboe (alias Yanks Darboe) and Muctarr Ceesay.

They were arraigned before the Kanifing Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 29th January 2020.

The 3 charges are; unlawful assembly, rioting after proclamation and rioters demolishing structures contrary to sections 70, 74 and 76 of the Criminal Code respectively.

The 3 Years Jotna Movement held their first protest on 16th December 2020 and petitioned the President to honour his campaign promise to Gambians and step down in January 2020.

They took to the street for the second time on Sunday, 26th January 2020 demanding for President Adama Barrow to step down. This protest however turned out violent.

On the charge of unlawful assembly, the accused persons are alleged to have jointly and unlawfully taken part in an unlawful assembly on the 26th January 2020.

On the second charge, rioting after proclamation, the accused persons are alleged to have continued with their protest by disregarding the proclamation made by Deputy Superintendent of Police Alagie Jallow in the name of the President of the Republic to disperse peacefully.

On the final charge, rioters demolishing structures, the accused persons are alleged to have assembled together and unlawfully destroyed the Gambia Technical Training Institute students' waiting shed by setting it on fire.

The accused persons were represented by lawyers Lamin S. Camara, Bory S. Touray, Lamin J. Daboe, Lamin L. Darboe. A.M.O Badjie, Ibrahim Jallow, Abdoulie Jarju and Kaddijatou Jallow. Superintendent M.D Mballow and Assistant Superintendent Almami Manga represented the Inspector General of Police.