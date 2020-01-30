Sudan: Council of Ministers Reviews Issue of Sudanese Youths Contracting With UAE Company

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, chaired by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, reviewed in its meeting Wednesday the issue of the Sudanese youths who have contracted with Black Shield Company of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a press statement, the Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih, said that an operation room, including representatives of concerned authorities, was formed in the past days deal with this issue.

He said that the Ministry of Labor and Social Development has checked the contracts made with the youths and found them coping with all the usual legal procedures in all foreign contracts.

He explained that these youths have signed these contracts and went to the United Arab Emirates, where the company offered them two different contracts, one for employment as security guards to work in the Emirates and another to work as security guards in petroleum areas outside the UAE, including Libya.

He said that some of the youths have agreed to work as security guards outside the United Arab Emirates while others preferred to work in the Emirates.

According to Faisal, the state received after that, through its various organs, complaints from the families on the loss of communication with their sons, indicating that the operations room then made contacts with the authorities in the United Arab Emirates through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the Ministry of Labor also contacted recruitment agencies to review the contracts and that the company was also contacted.

He expressed his appreciation of the great cooperation that the government has found from the authorities in the United Arab Emirates.

He announced that some of these Sudanese youths have actually returned to Sudan, affirming that the operation room is continuing its task, working in full coordination and maintaining contacts with the families of the youths and with the authorities in the United Arab Emirates on this issue.