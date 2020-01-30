Sudan: The Ministry of Health - 'Suspected Cases' of Coronavirus

At a press conference they gave here on Thursday, the Minister of Health, Dr. Akram Ali Al tom, and the Minister of Information and Culture, Faisal Mohamed Salih, made a stress on the following points:

At Khartoum International Airport (but equally very soon at all air, land and maritime entry points) information on passengers are thoroughly checked. Authorities also collect information and receive reports on arrivals who entered the country during the past couple of weeks.

In the case of any passenger arriving from China or from any other country in which that person has intermingled with any person infected by the novel Coronavirus and if that arrival shows any symptoms of fever, coughing, sneezing or felt chest pain or experienced difficulty in breathing upon arriving to the Sudan, then he would be considered "a suspected case". It is evident that a "suspicious case" is not a proven "case "as some social media outlets have been circulating today.

But soonest a person is suspected, a monitoring medial team would pay a visit to the said individual, carry out further information and extract samples for laboratory check inside the Sudan to ascertain he or she is not affected by such disease as Saris influenza or other diseases such as corona) samples will also be dispatched outside the Sudan for lab rotary check to fully verify the case. These deep analyses on the coronavirus are not available in the Sudan.

In the meantime, two persons (one from Khartoum and another from Gazira state) have reported that they were coming from China and that upon arriving in the Sudan they felt the symptoms of influenza. Thus a team from the Ministry of Health paid a visit to each of them, swabbed and collected samples. These samples were then flown to local and foreign laboratories for verification in the manner related above. Up to now the results haven't come out for any of the samples dispatched, therefore these two persons are classified as "suspected" not "proven cases" of coronavirus.