Sudan: The Ministry of Health - 'Suspected Cases' of Coronavirus

29 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

At a press conference they gave here on Thursday, the Minister of Health, Dr. Akram Ali Al tom, and the Minister of Information and Culture, Faisal Mohamed Salih, made a stress on the following points:

At Khartoum International Airport (but equally very soon at all air, land and maritime entry points) information on passengers are thoroughly checked. Authorities also collect information and receive reports on arrivals who entered the country during the past couple of weeks.

In the case of any passenger arriving from China or from any other country in which that person has intermingled with any person infected by the novel Coronavirus and if that arrival shows any symptoms of fever, coughing, sneezing or felt chest pain or experienced difficulty in breathing upon arriving to the Sudan, then he would be considered "a suspected case". It is evident that a "suspicious case" is not a proven "case "as some social media outlets have been circulating today.

But soonest a person is suspected, a monitoring medial team would pay a visit to the said individual, carry out further information and extract samples for laboratory check inside the Sudan to ascertain he or she is not affected by such disease as Saris influenza or other diseases such as corona) samples will also be dispatched outside the Sudan for lab rotary check to fully verify the case. These deep analyses on the coronavirus are not available in the Sudan.

In the meantime, two persons (one from Khartoum and another from Gazira state) have reported that they were coming from China and that upon arriving in the Sudan they felt the symptoms of influenza. Thus a team from the Ministry of Health paid a visit to each of them, swabbed and collected samples. These samples were then flown to local and foreign laboratories for verification in the manner related above. Up to now the results haven't come out for any of the samples dispatched, therefore these two persons are classified as "suspected" not "proven cases" of coronavirus.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.