Sudan: Nabil Adeeb Denies Reports of Pressures Exercised On His Commission

29 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chairman of the National Independent Commission for investigation on June 3 incidents, Nabil Adeeb, has denied reports circulated by newspapers and on social media about pressures that the committee was udner with the aim to reach particular conclusions.

Adeeb stressed in a statement he issued on Wednesday that the investigation Commission was not put under any pressure, civil or military, in discharging its mandate.

He said that allegations of pressures were about reports circulated on social media and some regular media outlets, but they wont affect the commissions decisions.

Adeeb affirmed that the commission with all its members was not under any threat that could affect its work, asserting that the investigation commission was indpendent, neutral and professional in its work.

