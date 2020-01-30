Sudan: Chinese Company to Invest in Animal Resource Sector

29 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chinese International Shandong company has expressed desire to invest in animal resources sector and contributes in developing it.

The General Manager of the Chinese company Bin Shede said during a meeting with undersecretary of the ministry of animal resources Dr. Adeel Farah that the company willing to invest in the field of rehabilitation of slaughterhouses, the animal skin industry and veterinary vaccines.

Bin shede said his company has smart partnership with the government and that the company established projects in Halfa and Faaw. Internationally he said the company has more than 300 projects in 100 countries.

For his part undersecretary of the ministry said an agreement was reached with the Chinese company to rehabilitate a veterinary drug factory and rehabilitation of the central laboratory for veterinary research in Suba southward of Khartoum.

He added that the ministry has a plan to rehabilitate the basic infrastructure in the field of fisheries and quarries through benefiting from loans and grants provided by the Chinese company.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency.

