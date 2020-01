Khartoum — The regular news forum of Sudan News Agency (SUNA) will host at 12:00 noon on Thursday the Sudanese Kush Liberation Front to cast light on the North Track agreement which was signed lately in Juba.

The forum will be addressed by the senior negotiator of the North Sector, Dahab Ibrahim Dahab, and others.

Invitation to attend the news forum is directed to representatives of the mass media and press.