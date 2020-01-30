Sudan: Youth Revolutionary Alliance Appreciates Agreement Between Government and People's Movement

29 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudanese Free Youth Revolutionary Alliance has blessed the signing of the peace agreement between the government and Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North Sector and considered it a courageous step for achieving peace, stability and development in the country.

In a statement it issued Wednesday, the Sudanese Free Youth Revolutionary Alliance stressed that all its grass-roots and supporter country-wide are supporting the great role played by the Vice - President of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, in leading the negotiations with patience, seriousness and wisdom.

The Sudanese Free Youth Revolutionary Alliance also praised the courageous patriotic position of the leader of the People's Movement - North Sector, Malik Aggar, and his deputy Yasser Arman in the signing of the peace agreement.

In its statement, the alliance hoped that that the rest of the armed movements will follow the approach of the People's Movement - North to negotiate for a lasting peace to build a new Sudan for all the Sudanese people.

