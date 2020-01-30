Sudan: 30 Per Cent of All Crops Lost Every Year

29 January 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — An estimated 30 per cent of all crops harvested in Sudan is lost due to traditional storage, Acting Country Director of the World Food Programme (WFP) in Sudan Hani Muslimi said.

This equals $ 1 billion each year.

Muslimi was speaking at a WFP training workshop aimed at reducing post-harvest losses. The WFP supports 4.4 million people in Sudan. It aims to reach 6 million people this year and improve their food security and therefore their economic situation.

