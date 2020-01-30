Zimbabwe: Fastjet Expands Zim Network

30 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Budget airliner, Fastjet Zimbabwe has added two new additional direct routes to its network.

Fastjet currently connects the three major cities in Zimbabwe by flying between Harare and Victoria Falls, Harare and Bulawayo and Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.

The airliner says it will this year introduce a new international schedule from Victoria Falls to Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport (KMIA), Nelspruit, South Africa and a return direct domestic flight from Bulawayo to Victoria Falls.

The new routes will take effect in July 2020, increasing the total weekly flights operated by the airline to 138 flights across the network.

"The Victoria Falls to Kruger Mpumalanga flights are available for sale from Wednesday, 29 January 2020. The Bulawayo to Victoria Falls flights will be available for sale from Monday, 3 February 2020," said Fastjet.

The new routes will complement the airlines' convenient daily return services from Harare and Bulawayo to Johannesburg and Harare to Bulawayo and Victoria Falls, connecting local and international travellers on days suitable for both business and leisure travellers.

Said the airline's CEO Joao Sousa:

"We are committed to connecting communities, especially those in search of travel adventures and experiences.

"The new Victoria Falls to Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport schedule will leave travellers in awe of one scenic splendour to another.

"With our new routes we are delighted to be supporting tourism, an important sector of the Zimbabwean economy, and to be giving our industry partners in South Africa and Zimbabwe more choices".

Fastjet commenced flight operations in 2012.

Since commencing operations Fastjet has flown over 3,5 million passengers.

