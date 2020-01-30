South Africa: Ex-NAWEC MD Becomes New Gambian Ambassador to South Africa

The Former NAWEC Managing director Baba Fatajo has been appointed as the new Gambian High Commissioner to South Africa.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' official site, Baba Fatajo on 28 January 2020 presented his letters of credence to the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.

During his presentation, he conveyed greetings from President Adama Barrow to President Ramaphosa and he also congratulated the South African President in anticipation of South Africa's assumption of the Chairmanship of the African Union in 2020.

Baba Fatajo was relieved from office as the NAWEC MD in June 2019 from where he was deployed to the foreign service replacing Abdoulie Bojang former speaker of the National Assembly during the former dispensation.

"The Gambian High Commissioner undertook to further advance the friendship and cooperation that happily exist between South Africa and The Gambia, against the backdrop of South Africa's strong commitment to silence the guns, deepen democracy, resolves any conflict peacefully on the African continent while chairing the African Union." The statement concludes.