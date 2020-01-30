Libya: Foreign Ministry - Killers of Two Sudanese Women in Libya Arrested

29 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Sudan General Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, has received affirmations from the concerned authorities in Libya on arrest of the persons accused of the killing of the two Sudanese women lately.

The ministry stated that concerned authorities in Libya are carrying out the investigation with the accused persons, who admitted that they committed the crime, before bringing them to justice.

The ministry affirmed that the Sudanese Consulate in Benghazi will follow the course of the trial.

