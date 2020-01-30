Sudan: Inauguration of the Exhibition of International Artist Muneim Hamza

29 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Culture and Information Faisal Mohamed Salih inaugurated Wednesday at Police club in Burri, the exhibition of the plastic artist and international cartoonist Muneim Hamza.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the minister of energy and mining Eng. Adeel Ali Ibrahim and Police Commissioner Lt. (Gen) Adeel Mohamed Ahmed Bashar.

The police commissioner affirmed the importance of arts in enlightening public to be aware of threats that destabilized security and stability of the society.

He pointed out that the artistic portraits relevance to patriotic issues have contributed in wakening the Sudanese people conscience responding positively with issues presented in such portraits.

For example, he said the immigration issues have become a real threat to local, regional and international security.

So he said many countries have launched seminars and arts exhibition to highlight the threats of illegal immigrations.

It notes that Hamza's exhibition displays patriots highlighting the danger of illegal immigration to the security and the stability of the society.

