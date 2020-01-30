South Africa: Everitt Wants Consistency in Enthusiasm From New-Look Sharks

29 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — A new era of Sharks rugby gets underway at Kings Park on Friday night with the franchise's 2020 Super Rugby opener against the Bulls .

With the union under new leadership in the form of CEO Eduard Coetzee and now under the tutelage of coach Sean Everitt , Durbanites will be hoping that the changes bring about positive results and a brand of rugby they can buy into this year.

That wasn't always the case during the Robert du Preez era, but Everitt is hopeful that his side can win over their fans this year.

"It's an exciting team. It's a new team with a fresh look about it, and I think that's what the fans can look forward to," he said after naming his side for the contest on Wednesday.

"It's a new-look Sharks with a new energy.

"We're focusing on our performance and we need to be better in our consistency. It's something that has probably been a problem at the Sharks, so we just want to play with energy and enthusiasm every week."

There are three debutants in the starting line-up in the form of Sikhumbuzo Notshe, James Venter and Ox Nche, while in the backline the Sharks boast plenty of attacking enterprise with Curwin Bosch at No 10 and a back three of Makazole Mapimpi, Sbu Nkosi and Aphelele Fassi.

Everitt still thinks, though, that the Bulls' physicality will make this one a proper South African tussle.

"I think it'll be a traditional derby. We know what the Bulls can bring up front," he said.

"We've got yo match their physicality and their set-piece, but if you look at the make-up of our team it has the potential to be exciting on both attack and defence."

After this match, the Sharks will be off on a four-week Australasian tour for fixtures against the Highlanders, Hurricanes, Rebels and Reds.

"We haven't spoken about the tour yet and Friday night will be a good measure to see where we are," Everitt said.

Kick-off is at 19:10.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Craig Burden, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Henco Venter, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Boeta Chamberlain, 23 Jeremy Ward

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Morné Steyn, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Josh Strauss, 7 Abongile Nonkontwana, 6 Jeandré Rudolph, 5 Juandré Kruger, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Ruan Nortje, 20 Ryno Pieterse, 21 Wian Vosloo, 22 Embrose Papier, 23 Manie Libbok

