Zimbabwe: Zimta Gives Thumbs Up to New Wages, Urges Teachers to Report for Work

30 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

The Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA), the country's largest teachers' body, has instructed its members to resume work with immediate effect.

The decision was reached after the association accepted an increase to public servants' salaries announced by the government this week.

Most teachers in public schools have been reporting to work once or twice a week citing incapacitation due to low salaries.

However, negotiations between the APEX Council and the officials in the Ministry of Public Service in Victoria Falls this week, ended with the two parties agreeing to a salary increase of between 139.2% to 145,67%.

This will see the lowest paid government employee receiving $2500 a month and the highest earning $4 631 from $1 885. The new salaries are with effect from next month.

In an update Wednesday, ZIMTA secretary general, Tapson Sibanda said the teachers welcomed the outcome and appealed to all members to return to work with immediate effect.

"We appeal to our members to do everything possible to deliver the public services required of them," said Sibanda.

"We further encourage authorities to accommodate our members who were unable to deliver lessons due to their incapacitation state to assist them resume duty without sanctions or reproachment."

However, Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) secretary general Raymond Majongwe and Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe president Obert Masaraure said the government and the Apex Council had agreed on the new salary structure in bad faith.

"We have just noted that government is in a five-day marathon meeting in Victoria Falls with civil service unions. Sad! Government continues to negotiate with its favourite unions. We will keep making noise," Majongwe said.

"They were in Victoria Falls chewing the bones of betrayal. Let us see how it goes. Government is abusing the loyalty of its darling sweetheart unions."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Business
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Single Currency Plans for East African Community Under Way

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.