Somalia: Newly Installed NISA Operated CCTV Cameras in Mogadishu Hit By Explosions

Photo: Ahmed Osman/IPS
Wreckage of one of the suicide car bombs used to attack the presidential palace in Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital on Friday Feb. 21, 2014. Nine militants were killed in the attack (file photo).
30 January 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

4 Newly installed NISA operated CCTV cameras Mogadishu hit by explosions in Mogadishu on Thursday Radio Dalsan reports

3 of the cameras targeted locate near Dabka junction, KM4 and a 4th one close to Maka Al-Mukarama Hotel. The explosion was remote controlled according to a police source.

National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) installed CCTV cameras in the main roads of the Somali capital in order to reduce crime and Shabab activities

CCTV cameras have been installed on the main strategic locations around areas where government ministries are located including Makka - Al-Mukarama zones, the Leado coast zones, besides the headquarters of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) ,Villa Somalia airport and port area

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Conflict
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
