Somalia and U.S. Forces Destroy Alshabab Camp in Southern Region

Photo: Ahmed Osman/IPS
Wreckage of one of the suicide car bombs used to attack the presidential palace in Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital on Friday Feb. 21, 2014. Nine militants were killed in the attack (file photo).
30 January 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali and U.S. forces destroyed an al-Shabab camp in an airstrike Wednesday in the militants' stronghold in the southern region.

No civilians has been killed or wounded in the attack after the allied forces stepped up military operations in and around al-Shabab-controlled town of Jilib, said Somali government spokesman Ismael Mukhtar Omar.

"One al-Shabab occupied compound was destroyed in the strike. This inability to control their own territory highlights the weakness of al-Shabaab's grip on power," Ismael said in a statement issued here.

He said this week Somali forces and international partners have carried out a number of successful military operations in and around Jilib.

"Only a few years ago al-Shabab dominated most of southern Somalia, but now they have been forced to retreat under pressure from Somali, African Union, and American military forces," said Ismael.

He said the latest strike further highlights the determination of the Somali government to bring to justice the al-Shabab terrorists who have exploited Somalis in their campaign of violence and fear.

Somalia and partner forces have intensified military operations into territory formerly controlled by al-Shabab after driving the insurgents out of Mogadishu in 2011.

Since 2017, the African Union, Somali and U.S. forces have stepped up air and ground military raids against al-Shabab, which is trying to overthrow the internationally-backed Somali government.

Al-Shabab still controls some parts of rural southern and central Somalia and continues to carry out high-profile attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

