Liberia: 'We Should Not Be Belly Driven Voters'

-- Senator Grupee

Senator Thomas S. Grupee of Nimba County says citizens not to be a "belly driven" voters come October 2020 Special Senatorial Election.

Speaking at the induction ceremony of local youth leaders in Gbar Chiefdom, Nimba County recently, he warned them to be very careful of politicians who come, showing their "white teeth and black hearts"; and these politicians mostly come with huge money to dash it on the citizens/voters.

"We have so many white teeth, black heart, deceitful politicians, who will be coming to you with bags of rice; in fact with stolen money -- money of your own," he said in a loud voice, followed by an applause from the crowd.

He told them to be very careful, because these deceitful politicians will come at the eleventh hour of the campaign and dump money on the voters in order to win.

"Even though we lived in poverty, but we are not stupid and not destitute," he added.

Although, Senator Grupee did not name such unscrupulous politicians in his remarks, he reiterated his warning by saying: "Even though you did not go to school to be educated, you have education on your own, like the late Chief Tuazama, the late chief Gblorzou Toweh and many former chiefs in Nimba's history."

Senator Grupee, who just returned home from the USA, where he underwent a month-long medical treatment praised Nimba as one of the best and prosperous counties in Liberia that need good face to represent them in the Senate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Nimba needs a fighter that will fight for you and need a person with integrity and with good record that is not tainted in any way," he said.

He explained that it was through God's grace that we survived the war and Nimba can also survive any situation through the same Almighty God, who helped the county and the country during the civil war.

He advised the citizens not to sell themselves to any politician come October 2020 election, as they will be coming to seek for their votes. Earlier, he on warned the citizens to desist from any unscrupulous behaviors, like ritualistic killing and respect the rights of everybody, regardless of whether that person is a child, poor or rich.

He noted that God made everybody equal and, under the law, everybody is also equal. Therefore, he added, "taking the life of other for ritual purpose in order to get rich or get highest position was wrong," he said.

He observed that the level of deceit in Nimba is too much; something he said the county will be develops when deceit and hatred are the key backbone.

"If am a good leader, I should not lead you in harmful way or mislead you in any way. If I go wrong, I should be able to apologize for wrongdoing," he said.

Senator Grupee still remains one of the formidable candidates in the coming senatorial election slated for October this year. During his tenure, he visited nearly every part of Nimba, undertaking and contributing to development initiatives.

Among the key the development initiatives, he built a modern school building in Glann Town in Gbi and Doru, making it the first modern school building in the district.