Liberia: Civil Society Union Rejects Site for Coronavirus Observation

The Independent Civil Society Union of Liberia (ICSUL) rejects decision by the National Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) and the Ministry of Health to run a quarantine and observation center at the Redemption Hospital in New Kru Town, Bushrod Island for the Corona-virus.The government here has announced plan to set up an observation center at the Redemption Hospital for suspected cases of the deadly virus from China.

But the civil society group, in a press release issued Wednesday in Monrovia, describes the pronouncement as potentially dangerous and a product of poor judgment that should be reversed.

ICSUL believes setting up a quarantine and observation center in a densely populated community such as the Borough of New Kru Town for a highly contagious epidemic like the Corona-Virus, is a potential threat for mass infection that could spell a national disaster.

Instead, it recommends to the Government of Liberia to select a less populated area for the construction of an emergency facility.

It says this can be achieved by collaborating with health partners through an early preparation framework that would avoid or minimize the disastrous effect experienced during the EBOLA outbreak in the country.

Meanwhile, the group calls on Representative Dixon W. Seboe of Montserrado County District 16, where the Redemption Hospital is situated, to lead efforts aimed at getting relevant government functionaries to reverse the decision.