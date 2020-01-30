Tunisia: Just, Comprehensive and Lasting Peace in Middle East Requires Full Recognition of Palestinian People's Rights (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia affirmed that the achievement of a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the Middle East region requires the full recognition of the inalienable and indivisible rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state on their land with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement released Wednesday evening that Tunisia "follows with great concern the announcement of the initiative of the US administration to settle the Palestinian question".

The ministry added that Tunisia reaffirms the need not to undermine the legal and historical status of the city of Al-Quds in accordance with the UN resolutions.

Tunisia reaffirmed its permanent position of support for the Palestinian people in order to recover their legitimate rights and its support for all initiatives aimed at resuming the peace process on the basis of the resolutions of international legitimacy and the inalienable right of the Palestinian people over their land".

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed Tuesday his Middle East peace plan, which he said provides a "realistic solution" to the Palestinian and Israeli two-state solution, adding that his plan provides an opportunity for peace between Palestinians and Israelis within the framework of the two-state solution, stressing that it is completely different from previous plans to bring peace to the region.

The US President stressed that peace needed compromise, but added that he would not ask the Israeli entity to give up its "security".

Trump said that "Jerusalem will remain a united capital of Israel."

For his part, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas renewed his commitment to the two-state solution with the 1967 borders, with Al-Quds East as its capital, stressing the rejection of any agreement not based on this principle. He also immediately announced that he was beginning to take steps to end the role of the Palestinian Authority in response to the announcement of the US agreement of the century.

The Palestinian Authority also called for an emergency meeting of the Arab League to respond to the Trump peace plan in the Middle East known as the "deal of the century".