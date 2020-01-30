Somalia: NISA Says it Captured Al-Shabaab Network and Explosive Devices

Somali National Intelligence and Security Agency said on Wednesday evening said that it had "infiltrated and dismantled" Al-Shabab cell in Mogadishu, the Somali capital.
The agency said in a twitter that a "qualitative operation" was conducted by "its forces to penetrate and dismantle a terrorist cell in the city."
Explosives, electronics, large amounts of black explosive powder, wires, rocket-propelled grenades were recovered from the scene.
In a video clip, the agency displayed the substances, disassembled computed, small plastic containers, black substances inboxes, and wires.
"In a well-coordinated operation which took place between 26th and 28th of this month, an IED cell belonging to al-Shabaab and IED making substances," reads the post by NISA.
The spy agency did not give detail of the number of operatives. The operation comes barely a week after NISA detained a singer who they say was a supporter of al-Shabaab.
NISA said they had arrested the singer who was a member of a music band associated with Benadir local government in Mogadishu. They accused him of "spying" for al-Shabaab.
Somali government has intensified operations to hunt down al-Shabaab and its sympathizers in and outside Mogadishu.