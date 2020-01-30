Somalia: NISA Says it Captured Al-Shabaab Network and Explosive Devices

Wreckage of one of the suicide car bombs used to attack the presidential palace in Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital on Friday Feb. 21, 2014. Nine militants were killed in the attack (file photo).
30 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali National Intelligence and Security Agency said on Wednesday evening said that it had "infiltrated and dismantled" Al-Shabab cell in Mogadishu, the Somali capital.

The agency said in a twitter that a "qualitative operation" was conducted by "its forces to penetrate and dismantle a terrorist cell in the city."

Explosives, electronics, large amounts of black explosive powder, wires, rocket-propelled grenades were recovered from the scene.

In a video clip, the agency displayed the substances, disassembled computed, small plastic containers, black substances inboxes, and wires.

"In a well-coordinated operation which took place between 26th and 28th of this month, an IED cell belonging to al-Shabaab and IED making substances," reads the post by NISA.

The spy agency did not give detail of the number of operatives. The operation comes barely a week after NISA detained a singer who they say was a supporter of al-Shabaab.

NISA said they had arrested the singer who was a member of a music band associated with Benadir local government in Mogadishu. They accused him of "spying" for al-Shabaab.

Somali government has intensified operations to hunt down al-Shabaab and its sympathizers in and outside Mogadishu.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

