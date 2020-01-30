Malawi Army, Police Top Brass Assure Public Safety On Judgement Day

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) commander, General Vincent Nundwe and , Acting Inspector General of Malawi Police Duncan Mwapasa have assured the public of safety as the country will be getting judgement on the presidential election nullification petition case from High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court this Monday, February 3 2020 .

Through social media platforms such as Facebook, Instragram, Twitter, Telegram and WhatsApp, Malawians are expressing fears of security as they are sharing tips on how to be safe and advising one another to stock up essentials such as foodstuffs, fuel and prepaid electricity and water units.

But General Nundwe said there should be no cause for alarm as MDF soldiers from the barracks and the Malawi Police Service (MPS) have all security measures in place to make sure that the judgment is pronounced in a peaceful atmosphere and no civil disobedience ensues in the country afterwards.

"We already protect the judges, so we are putting necessary arrangements in place to make sure we give them protection on the day they are going to pronounce the judgment.

"Nobody should be worried about security. MDF and the Police will work together to make sure there is enough security in the country," said General Nundwe.

He assured that the army will be on alert to deal with any chaotic situation during and beyond the day of judgement.

In a separate statement, Acting Inspector General of Police Mwapasa said: "The Malawi Police Service would like to assure all the citizens that it has put in place necessary measures to control any acts of violence before, during and after the court judgement to ensure that law and order is maintained in the country.

"Any person or group planning to cause unrest during this period will be dealt with... "

On his part, Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology Mark Botomani, who is the official government spokesperson, s assured Malawians and all people living in Malawi that all security agencies will be on high alert during this period, including after judgement, to ensure that peace and calm continue to prevail in the country.

"Government urges all political parties to respect the rule of law and the Judiciary which is an independent arm of government. Sobriety and patriotism are key ingredients to peace during this period. We only have one Malawi and destruction of the country is counterproductive.," Botomani said in a statement.

In the case, two of the presidential candidates in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections--UTM Party's Saulos Chilima (the first petitioner) and Lazarus Chakwera of MCP (the second petitioner)--want the court to nullify presidential election results over alleged irregularities, especially in the results management system. President Peter Mutharika, who was declared winner of the elections, is the first respondent with MEC as the second respondent.